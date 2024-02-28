Q4 2023 LivePerson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to LivePerson's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Dana, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jon Perachio, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Jon Perachio -
Thank you, Dana. Joining me on today's call is John Sabino, CEO; and John Collins, CFO and COO.
Please note that in today's call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future results. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today, February 28, 2024, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including those described in today's earnings press release and in the comments made during this conference call, as well as in 10-Ks, 10-Qs and other reports we file with the SEC. We assume no
