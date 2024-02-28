Q4 2023 Compass Diversified Holdings Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Representing the company today are Elias Sabo, CODI's CEO; Ryan Faulkingham, CODI's CFO, and Pat Maciariello, COO of Compass Group Management.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out that the Q4 2023 press release, including the financial tables and non-GAAP financial measure, reconciliations for subsidiary adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and pro forma net sales are available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at compassdiversified.com. The company also filed its Form 10-K with the SEC today after the market close, which includes reconciliations of