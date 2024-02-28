Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Xora Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question again, press the star one. Thank you. Luana Wolk, Vice President Investor Relations. You may begin your conference. Thank you.
Luana Wolk - Zuora, Inc. - IR
Good afternoon and welcome to Dorel's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. On the call, we have seen dual source, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Emeka, hidden Ford's Chief Financial Officer. Robbie Traube, President and Chief Revenue Officer, will be joining us for the Q&A session.
During today's call, we will make statements that represent our expectations and beliefs
Q4 2024 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...