Q4 2023 Personalis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Personalis fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Reminder conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Caroline Corner of Investor Relations. Thank you.



Caroline Corner - Personalis, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Personalis Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. Joining today's call are Chris Hall, Chief Executive Officer and President, Aaron Tachibana, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer; and Rich Chen, Chief Medical Officer and EVP R&D.



All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of US securities laws. For example, any statements regarding trends and expectations for our financial performance this year and longer term cash runway revenue expectations and timing for reimbursement, gold sales and booking orders, product services, technology, clinical milestones, the outcome and timing of reimbursement decisions, expectations for our