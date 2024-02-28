Q4 2023 Everspin Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call to discuss Everspin Technologies fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Everspin.



Cassidy Fuller - The Blueshirt Group - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Everspin released results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023, this afternoon after the market closed. I'm Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Everspin. And with me on today's call are Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin the call, I want to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including, but not limited to, the company's expectations for Everspin's future business, financial performance and goals, customer and industry adoption of MRAM