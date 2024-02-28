Q4 2024 Snowflake Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Katherine McCracken - Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on Snowflake's Q4 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. With me in Bozeman, Montana are Sridhar Ramaswamy, our Chief Executive Officer; Frank Slootman, our Chairman; Mike Scarpelli, our Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our Executive Vice President of Product, who will join us for the Q&A session.



During today's call, we will review our financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and discuss our guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2025. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our business operations and financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause them to differ materially from actual results.