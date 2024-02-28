Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Mehgan Peetz Shoals Technologies Group - Inc. - General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for hosting the call with me are CEO. branded MA and CFO, Dominic Barton. On this call, management will be making projections or other forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. As you read and consider these comments, you should understand that these statements, including the guidance regarding first quarter and full year 2024 are not guarantees of performance or results. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements if any of our