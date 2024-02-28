Q4 2023 Vacasa Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Stephanie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Vacasa Q4 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jay Gentzkow, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jay Gentzkow - Vacasa LLC - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. I'm pleased to be joined today by Vacasa's CEO, Rob Greyber; and CFO, Bruce Schuman. As a reminder, the content of today's call is the property of Vacasa and may not be reproduced or transcribed without our written consent. We have posted a shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.vacasa.com and will be referenced by our speakers.



Comments made during this conference call and in our shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include those about future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, targets, estimates, objectives,