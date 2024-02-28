Feb 28, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Cooke - Star Entertainment Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome, and thanks for joining The Star's half-year results call for FY24. I'm here with Christina Katsibouba, our Group CFO; and Giovanni Rizzo, our Head of Investor Relations. The plan this morning is to spend about 30 minutes or so running through our results. We'll talk to the slide pack we released this morning and then we'll take questions.



So if that works for everybody, we'll get started. And if you could turn to slide 3 of the pack if you have it handy, please.



We introduced our strategic North Star in the half. It redefines our vision as a team for the future of the stand with the damage to our social license caused by the acts of the past, it was the right time to clearly articulate our commitment to providing our entertainment, gaming and leisure experiences in a safe, responsible and ethical way, focusing our entire team on safer gambling and good business practices. I'll come to renewal and upgrade process is a multiyear journey and at