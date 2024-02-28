Q4 2023 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rachel Frank, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rachel Frank - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Kiniksa's call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and recent portfolio execution. A press release highlighting these results can be found in our website under the investor section. After the agenda, our Chief Executive Officer, Sanj K. Patel, will start with an introduction; Ross Moat, our Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on our ARCALYST commercial execution; John Paolini, our Chief Medical Officer, will review