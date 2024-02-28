Q4 2023 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our conference call and webcast to discuss full-year 2023 results and recent corporate updates. Dr. Fred Vogt, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief introduction. Jim Ziegler, EVP Commercial, will highlight our initial insights for the US commercial launch of Amtagvi following the recent Food and Drug Administration or FDA approval in advanced melanoma. Igor Bilinsky, Chief Operating Officer, will highlight commercial manufacturing and