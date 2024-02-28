Q4 2023 Taskus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the TaskUs fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. My name is Liz, and I will be your conference facilitator today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Trent Thrash, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Trent, you may begin.



Trent Thrash - Taskus Inc - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the TaskUs fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Bryce Maddock, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Balaji Sekar, our Chief Financial Officer. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the website at ir.taskus.com.



We have also posted supplemental information on our website, including an investor presentation and an Excel based financial metrics file. Please note, this call is being simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations