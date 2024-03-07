EVP & General Counsel Matt Newby Sells Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

February 26, 2024

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP), a leading provider of building materials including gypsum wallboard, cement, recycled paperboard, and concrete and aggregates, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. EVP & General Counsel Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company on February 26, 2024. Matt Newby has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 15,964 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The latest transaction was executed at a stock price of $251.15, resulting in a market capitalization for Eagle Materials Inc of approximately $8.637 billion. The insider transaction history at Eagle Materials Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases. There have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys reported. In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 17.69. This figure is slightly higher than the industry median of 16.38 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The current price-earnings ratio suggests a valuation that is in line with the company's historical trading range but above the industry median. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.27, with a current share price of $251.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $197.00. This indicates that Eagle Materials Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value, which is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. 1763115304076079104.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical price multiples, adjustments based on the company's return and growth history, and analyst forecasts for future business performance. 1763115329644556288.png For investors monitoring insider activity, the sale by the insider, EVP & General Counsel Matt Newby, may be of interest as it provides insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and individual investment goals when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

