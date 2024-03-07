Insider Sell: COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 58,625 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

8 minutes ago
Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS), a company focused on creating and developing cancer immunotherapies, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Arcus Biosciences Inc, Jennifer Jarrett, sold 58,625 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 180,244 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which can be indicative of their view on the stock's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Arcus Biosciences Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 12 insider sells. This activity can provide insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc were trading at $20.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.740 billion. This valuation places the stock at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

As per the GF Value, with a price of $20.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.10, Arcus Biosciences Inc's stock appears to be fairly valued.

Investors often monitor insider sells to gain insights into how corporate executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can provide context to the overall sentiment of those with intimate knowledge of the company's operations and potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

