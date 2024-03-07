On February 28, 2024, Robert Mclean, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary of Enpro Inc (NYSE:NPO), sold 6,400 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Enpro Inc is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications across diverse end markets such as semiconductor, general industrial, aerospace, and life sciences. The company operates through various segments, including Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Enpro Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Enpro Inc were trading at $158.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.327 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Enpro Inc stands at 150.13, which is above both the industry median of 21.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $158.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $114.38, Enpro Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

