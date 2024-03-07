Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial), a company specializing in electronic design automation (EDA) software and engineering services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Sr. Vice President Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. Aneel Zaman has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 41,259 shares and purchasing none. The latest transaction was executed at a price of $303.9 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $366,872.3. The insider transaction history at Cadence Design Systems Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 63 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the valuation front, Cadence Design Systems Inc's shares were trading at $303.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $81.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 78.69, which is above both the industry median of 27.935 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the GF Value, which is set at $230.67, Cadence Design Systems Inc is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and market valuations for Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS).

