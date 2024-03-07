Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) is a company that provides a range of financial services in the commercial real estate finance space. The company's services include originating, selling, and servicing a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products. Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, offering deep industry knowledge, an extensive network of property owners and developers, and a robust suite of services. According to a recent SEC filing, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD, Financial) on February 27, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $96.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $385,800. The insider, Gregory Florkowski, has a history of selling shares in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same period. Shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) were trading at $96.45 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.184 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Walker & Dunlop Inc stands at 29.87, which is above the industry median of 9.29 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock price at $96.45 and the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) at $82.55, Walker & Dunlop Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

