Michael Labarre, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO, Financial), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $39.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $795,000.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. The company's proprietary enzyme technology is used in a broad range of clinical and commercial products, enhancing the delivery of injectable drugs and fluids.

Over the past year, Michael Labarre has sold a total of 140,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc were trading at $39.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.033 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 18.81, which is below the industry median of 28.98 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.5, with a GF Value of $79.18, indicating that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc was significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.