Rathnagirish Mathrubootham, Chief Executive Officer of Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial), has sold 475,000 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.4 per share, which calculates to a total value of $9,690,000.

Freshworks Inc is a customer engagement software company that provides innovative solutions for customer support, sales, and marketing. The company's suite of products is designed to improve customer experiences and enable businesses to become more efficient and effective in their operations.

Over the past year, the insider, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham, has sold a total of 3,375,000 shares of Freshworks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded insider purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Freshworks Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 63 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe. This could indicate that insiders have been consistently reducing their holdings in the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Freshworks Inc were trading at $20.4, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.991 billion.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be considered as one of many factors in investment decision-making.

