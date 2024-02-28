On February 28, 2024, Director Akbar Mohamed completed the purchase of 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of the insider's trading activities, which have included a total of 162,450 shares purchased and no shares sold over the past year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc is a residential solar and energy storage service provider, offering services to homeowners within the United States and its territories through its network of local sales and installation partners. The company provides operations and maintenance support, including systems monitoring, diagnostics, repairs, and replacements.

Insider transactions at Sunnova Energy International Inc over the past year have included 4 insider buys and 10 insider sells. The recent acquisition by the insider, Akbar Mohamed, is part of this transaction history.

On the date of the insider's purchase, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc were trading at $6.92, resulting in a market cap of $799.822 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.14, with a GF Value of $50.97. This valuation suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.