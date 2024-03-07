Insider Sell: EVP, CAO & CLO David Christopherson Sells 6,850 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

David Christopherson, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chief Legal Officer of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND), sold 6,850 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company offers a broad range of in-stock tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It operates warehouse-format stores and serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself customers.

Over the past year, David Christopherson has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 44,023 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale of 6,850 shares was executed at a price of $118.7 per share, resulting in a transaction value of $813,545.

The insider transaction history for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc had a market capitalization of $13.16 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 54.30, which is above both the industry median of 17.82 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current trading price of $118.7, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $104.62, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This indicates that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider, David Christopherson, may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this transaction within the broader context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Click for the complete disclosure
