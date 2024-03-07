Director Douglas Wheat Acquires 2,620 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Director Douglas Wheat of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated February 28, 2024, the insider purchased 2,620 shares of the company's stock. AMN Healthcare Services Inc is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The company's services include travel nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, interim leadership and executive search services, and allied health staffing. AMN Healthcare Services Inc plays a critical role in addressing the workforce challenges faced by healthcare organizations. Over the past year, Douglas Wheat has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's shares. The insider has purchased a total of 2,620 shares and has not sold any shares during this period. The insider transaction history for AMN Healthcare Services Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year, indicating a mixed sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company. On the day of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc were trading at $56.87, resulting in a market cap of $2.116 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.56, which is below both the industry median of 26.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation compared to its peers and its own past. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that AMN Healthcare Services Inc is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $56.87 and a GF Value of $96.28, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.59. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. 1763115883284295680.png The GF Value suggests that the stock may be undervalued at its current price, presenting a potential opportunity for investors. 1763115907837751296.png Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's future prospects. The recent purchase by Director Douglas Wheat could be interpreted as a positive sign for the company's future performance.

