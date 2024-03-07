Director Matt Blunt Sells 100,000 Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT)

Director Matt Blunt of Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial) has sold 100,000 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $51.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,106,000. Copart Inc (CPRT) is a global leader in online vehicle auctions and a premier platform for the resale and remarketing of vehicles to a diverse range of buyers. The company's innovative technology and online auction model enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective manner. Over the past year, the insider, Matt Blunt, has sold a total of 199,435 shares of Copart Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys reported. The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider selling at Copart Inc over the past year. This pattern of insider activity can often provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. Copart Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $50.96 billion, reflecting the scale and market presence of the company. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 38.19, which is above both the industry median of 17.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical valuation. The current price of $51.06 and the GuruFocus Value of $47.29 result in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, categorizing Copart Inc as modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and market watchers often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these can provide valuable context for the stock's performance and potential future direction. The recent sale by Director Matt Blunt is a notable event for those following Copart Inc and its stock.

