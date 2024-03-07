Innospec Inc CEO Patrick Williams Sells Company Shares

In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Patrick Williams, President & CEO of Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP), sold 9,667 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. The SEC Filing indicates that the shares were sold at a market price, providing details of the transaction. Innospec Inc is a global specialty chemicals company with a wide range of products serving a variety of industries. The company's operations include fuel additives, technologies for oil and gas extraction, personal care ingredients, and other specialty chemicals used in various applications. Over the past year, the insider, Patrick Williams, has sold a total of 61,023 shares of Innospec Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a pattern of insider transactions that have been observed over the past year. The insider transaction history for Innospec Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 5 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Innospec Inc shares were trading at $124.47 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.061 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.10, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 22.1 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $124.47 and the GuruFocus Value of $117.09, Innospec Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

