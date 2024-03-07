Repligen Corp Director Karen Dawes Sells 1,000 Shares

On February 27, 2024, Director Karen Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 1,850 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used in the process of drug manufacturing. The company's portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products which are critical to the production of biologic drugs.

The insider transaction history for Repligen Corp shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Repligen Corp's shares were trading at $193.35 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 271.96, significantly above both the industry median of 27.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a stock price of $193.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $164.50, Repligen Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

