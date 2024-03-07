In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Director VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI, Financial) on February 27, 2024. The filing can be found through the following SEC Filing. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is committed to addressing unmet medical needs through its innovative therapies. According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, with a total of 30 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc were trading at $72.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.885 billion. The valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, based on the GuruFocus Value, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. The stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

