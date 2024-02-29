Celsius Holdings Inc Reports Stellar Revenue Growth in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Revenue Soars by 95% in Q4, Doubling Annual Revenue Compared to Previous Year

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 Revenue: Celsius Holdings Inc reports a record $347 million, a 95% increase from Q4 2022.
  • Annual Revenue: Full-year revenue hits $1,318 million, marking a 102% surge from the previous year.
  • Market Position: Celsius continues to strengthen its presence in the energy drink market with a focus on active lifestyles.
  • Strategic Partnerships: The 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo underscores the company's expanding reach.
  • Investor Communication: Management to discuss financial results in a conference call, reinforcing transparency and investor relations.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a remarkable close to the fiscal year with record-breaking fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The company, known for its premium lifestyle energy drinks, has reported a significant 95% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $347 million, up from $178 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The full-year revenue also saw an impressive leap, doubling to $1,318 million from $654 million in 2022.

Company Overview and Market Strategy

Celsius Holdings operates within the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with a strong focus on North America, where it generates 94% of its revenue. The company's products, which include Celsius Originals beverages and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, are formulated with natural ingredients and are designed to enhance metabolism, catering to fitness enthusiasts and those leading active lifestyles. Celsius Holdings has strategically positioned itself in the market by concentrating on branding and innovation, while outsourcing manufacturing, packaging, and distribution to third parties. A significant milestone for the company was the establishment of a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in Celsius Holdings, further solidifying its market presence and distribution capabilities.

Financial Performance and Significance

The exceptional growth in revenue is a testament to Celsius Holdings' successful market penetration and the increasing demand for energy drinks that support active lifestyles. The company's strategic partnership with PepsiCo has likely played a crucial role in expanding its distribution network, thereby increasing product availability and consumer reach. This growth trajectory is particularly noteworthy in the competitive beverage industry, where innovation and brand strength are critical for maintaining and growing market share.

The financial achievements of Celsius Holdings are significant as they reflect the company's ability to scale its operations effectively while meeting the evolving needs of consumers in the health and wellness segment. The doubling of annual revenue not only underscores the company's robust sales strategies but also its operational efficiency and the resonance of its brand with consumers.

Investor and Media Relations

In line with its commitment to transparency and active communication with investors, Celsius Holdings' management is set to host a conference call to discuss the financial results. This initiative is indicative of the company's dedication to maintaining strong investor relations and providing stakeholders with comprehensive insights into the company's performance and strategic direction.

As Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) continues to navigate the dynamic beverage industry landscape, its financial results reflect a strong market position and the potential for sustained growth. The company's focus on active lifestyle products, coupled with strategic partnerships, positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for functional beverages.

For more detailed information on Celsius Holdings Inc's financial performance, including full financial tables, please visit the company's website or access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celsius Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.