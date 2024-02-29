Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Reports Solid Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

Adjusted EBITDA Grows Nearly 40% Year-Over-Year Amidst Strategic Initiatives

Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 net revenue holds steady at $78.7 million; Full-year revenue rises to $291.4 million.
  • Net Income: Q4 GAAP Net Income surges to $5.2 million; Full-year net income reaches $7.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA at $8.0 million; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA climbs to $29.6 million.
  • Gross Margin: Q4 gross margin improves to 20.9%, a 162 basis point increase year-over-year.
  • Backlog: Year-end backlog stands at $170 million, providing strong visibility into 2024.
  • Leverage: Net leverage ratio reduced from 3.9x to 2.9x year-over-year.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity at approximately $31 million, supporting growth initiatives.
On February 29, 2024, Manitex International Inc (MNTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Manitex, a leading provider of truck cranes and specialized industrial equipment, reported a steady Q4 net revenue of $78.7 million and a significant increase in full-year revenue to $291.4 million. The company's strategic initiatives, including the Elevating Excellence strategy, have led to a nearly 40% growth in full-year Adjusted EBITDA and a notable improvement in gross margin.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Execution

CEO Michael Coffey highlighted the successful execution of the Elevating Excellence strategy, which has accelerated commercial growth and improved operational efficiency. This strategy has resulted in a 240 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin and a significant reduction in net leverage. The company's focus on high-value business and disciplined capital allocation has led to a healthier backlog with increased value in new orders.

Despite a challenging comparison with the previous year's strong Q4 performance, Manitex maintained its revenue levels, with the Lifting Equipment Segment slightly down by 1.0% and the Rental Equipment Segment up by 7.3%. The company's gross profit margin increased to 20.9%, reflecting improved manufacturing throughput and pricing realization.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Manitex's operational improvements, including enhanced manufacturing velocity and the implementation of advanced technologies, have positioned the company for profitable expansion. The Q4 operating margin improved to 6.1%, and the GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $5.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, mainly driven by a tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 remained consistent year-over-year at $8.0 million, or 10.2% of sales.

The balance sheet shows a healthy liquidity position, with total cash and availability of approximately $31 million. The net debt improved by $0.9 million from the prior quarter, and the net leverage ratio was reduced to 2.9x, down from 3.9x at the end of the previous year.

"Our fourth quarter results were a solid finish to a record year at Manitex," stated Michael Coffey, CEO of Manitex. "We are entering the new year with great momentum and a track-record of results. We expect another year of solid revenue growth and margin expansion in 2024."

Looking Forward

As Manitex moves into 2024, the company is focused on new product development, expanding its dealer network, and improving its sourcing capabilities. These efforts are expected to enhance production output and drive further growth. The company's forward-looking guidance for 2024 anticipates total revenue between $300 million and $310 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10.5%.

Manitex International Inc (MNTX, Financial) continues to execute its strategic plan effectively, positioning itself for sustained growth and value creation. The company's solid financial performance and strategic initiatives underscore its commitment to elevating excellence and delivering shareholder value.

For more detailed information on Manitex International Inc's financial results, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Manitex International Inc for further details.

