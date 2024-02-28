The Chemours Co (CC) Faces Leadership Changes Amid Internal Review and Preliminary 2023 Financials

Net Sales Decline and Potential Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Leadership Transition: Denise Dignam appointed as Interim CEO and Matt Abbott as Interim CFO.
  • Net Sales: Approximately $6.0 billion for 2023, down from $6.8 billion in 2022.
  • Net Loss: Estimated between $(225) million to $(235) million for 2023, compared to a net income of $578 million in 2022.
  • Cash Position: Maintained cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Internal Review: Ongoing review of internal control over financial reporting and related disclosures.
  • Earnings Release Delay: The release of Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results and the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K are delayed.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, The Chemours Co (CC, Financial) announced significant leadership changes and provided unaudited preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing, which also detailed the delay in its earnings release and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Leadership Changes and Internal Review

The Chemours Co, a global chemical company known for its market-defining products and solutions across various industries, has appointed Denise Dignam as the Interim CEO and Matt Abbott as the Interim CFO. This decision follows the administrative leave of the previous President and CEO, CFO, and Vice President, Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer amid an internal review. The review, led by the Audit Committee with the assistance of independent counsel, is examining the company's practices for managing working capital and the related impact on metrics within the company's incentive plans, among other things. This has led to the evaluation of potential material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023.

Preliminary Financial Results for 2023

The Chemours Co expects to report net sales of approximately $6.0 billion for 2023, a decrease from the $6.8 billion reported in 2022. This decline is primarily due to lower volumes in the Titanium Technologies and Advanced Performance Materials segments, although partially offset by increased pricing and volumes in Thermal & Specialized Solutions. The company anticipates a net loss attributable to Chemours for 2023 in the range of $(225) million to $(235) million, a stark contrast to the net income of $578 million in 2022. The estimated net loss includes significant pre-tax litigation settlements and restructuring charges, offset by a gain from the sale of the Glycolic Acid business.

As of December 31, 2023, The Chemours Co maintained a strong cash position with $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, along with $604 million in restricted cash primarily related to a public water district settlement. This compares favorably to the $1.1 billion at the end of 2022, excluding restricted cash related to an escrow account established pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding with DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corteva, Inc., and EIDP, Inc.

Impact on Investors and Future Reporting

The delay in the earnings release and the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K has necessitated the filing of a Form 12b-25 with the SEC. The company will announce the rescheduled date and time for its fourth-quarter conference call once the filing date of the Annual Report on Form 10-K is confirmed. Investors and stakeholders are advised that all financial results for 2023 are preliminary and may be subject to change upon completion of the year-end reporting process.

The Chemours Co's commitment to transparency and ethical business practices is evident in its thorough internal review and the steps being taken to address any identified issues. The company's focus on delivering innovative solutions and maintaining a robust financial position, despite the challenges faced, underscores its resilience in a competitive market.

For more information and updates on The Chemours Co's financial performance and corporate governance, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Chemours Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.