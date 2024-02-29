Enviri Corp (NVRI) Reports Solid Earnings Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Climbs 28% Year-Over-Year as Company Executes on Strategic Priorities

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenues increased by 13% to $529 million, and full-year revenues rose by 10% to $2.07 billion.
  • Operating Income: GAAP operating income for Q4 was $28 million, a significant rise from $2 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA reached $73 million, up 21% from the prior-year quarter, exceeding guidance.
  • Earnings Per Share: Q4 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.17, an improvement from a loss of $0.30 in Q4 2022.
  • Debt Leverage: Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio improved, declining to 4.1x at quarter-end.
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow (excluding Rail) for Q4 was $25 million, up from $3 million in the prior-year period.
  • 2024 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase to between $300 million and $320 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leader in environmental services and solutions, operates through three divisions: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Rail, and Clean Earth. Enviri Corp serves a diverse customer base, offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for waste streams, helping customers tackle complex environmental challenges and achieve sustainability goals.

Enviri Corp's fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate a robust performance despite challenges in the market. The company's revenue growth is particularly noteworthy, as it reflects the increasing demand for environmental services and the successful implementation of pricing actions. This growth is crucial for Enviri Corp as it solidifies its position in the competitive waste management industry.

Financial achievements like the improved operating income and Adjusted EBITDA highlight the company's operational excellence and efficiency initiatives. These metrics are vital for Enviri Corp as they indicate the company's ability to generate profit and manage costs effectively, which is essential for long-term sustainability in the waste management sector.

Enviri Corp's Chairman and CEO, Nick Grasberger, commented on the results:

"Enviri had a strong 2023, finishing the year with solid quarterly results and significant momentum in both Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental. Our results benefited from healthy end-market demand and continuing operational excellence across our businesses. The earnings growth in both the quarter and full year was supported by efficiency and growth initiatives and pricing actions implemented across the Company. I would like to thank our employees for their continued commitment to our customers and our company."

Looking at the financial statements, the company's balance sheet remains healthy with a declining net leverage ratio, indicating a stronger financial position and potential for future growth. The cash flow statement shows an increase in net cash provided by operating activities, which is a positive sign for the company's liquidity and operational efficiency.

For the year ahead, Enviri Corp expects to maintain its strong business momentum and improve operating results further, with Clean Earth expected to lead the way. The company also anticipates further improvement in its debt leverage position and remains optimistic about its growth potential and the value within each of its businesses.

In summary, Enviri Corp's financial performance in Q4 and the full year of 2023 reflects a company that is effectively navigating the complexities of the waste management industry and executing on its strategic priorities. With a positive outlook for 2024, Enviri Corp is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders and contributing to a greener world.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enviri Corp for further details.

