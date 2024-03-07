uniQure NV CEO Matthew Kapusta Sells 27,904 Shares

uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), a company specializing in gene therapy, has reported a significant insider transaction. CEO and Managing Director Matthew Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. uniQure NV is at the forefront of developing innovative gene therapies for patients with severe genetic diseases and conditions. The company's advanced research and development efforts are focused on delivering potentially curative treatments that can fundamentally change patients' lives. Matthew Kapusta’s recent transaction is part of a series of sales over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 30,425 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for uniQure NV shows a trend of insider sales, with 20 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the valuation front, uniQure NV shares were trading at $6.35 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $319.859 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.58, indicating that uniQure NV is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $4.02. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at uniQure NV may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

