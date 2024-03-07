Pioneer Natural Resources Co's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $2.56 per share, payable on 2024-03-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Pioneer Natural Resources Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Co Do?

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2022, Pioneer's proven reserves were 2.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 650 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 79% of production.

A Glimpse at Pioneer Natural Resources Co's Dividend History

Pioneer Natural Resources Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Pioneer Natural Resources Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Pioneer Natural Resources Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.94% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.62%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Pioneer Natural Resources Co's annual dividend growth rate was 85.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 123.10% per year. And over the past decade, Pioneer Natural Resources Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 86.00%.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Pioneer Natural Resources Co stock as of today is approximately 328.31%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Pioneer Natural Resources Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Pioneer Natural Resources Co's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Pioneer Natural Resources Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Pioneer Natural Resources Co's revenue has increased by approximately 23.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 71.43% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Pioneer Natural Resources Co's earnings increased by approximately 160.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 95.4% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 42.70%, which outperforms approximately 89.71% of global competitors.

Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co's Dividend Future

Considering Pioneer Natural Resources Co's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company appears to be a compelling candidate for dividend investors. The solid financial foundation and promising growth prospects suggest that Pioneer Natural Resources Co is well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments in the foreseeable future. Investors seeking dividend income might find Pioneer Natural Resources Co an attractive addition to their portfolios. For those looking to expand their investment horizons, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

