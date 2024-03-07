In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Chairman James Wirth of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) has increased his stake in the company. On February 26, 2024, the insider purchased 660 shares of the hospitality company, further investing in the trust's future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on hotel ownership and management. The trust operates through its subsidiary, InnSuites Hotels, Inc., and is involved in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. The trust's portfolio includes hotels that offer suite accommodations, which cater to both business and leisure travelers. The transaction history of the insider, James Wirth, over the past year indicates a bullish stance on the company's stock. The insider has acquired a total of 19,661 shares and has not sold any shares during this period. The insider transaction history for InnSuites Hospitality Trust shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 26 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sells in the same timeframe. On the valuation front, InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares were trading at $971.16 each on the day of the insider's latest acquisition, resulting in a market cap of $15.040 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.94, which is above both the industry median of 16.795 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 330.33, with a GF Value of $2.94. This valuation suggests that InnSuites Hospitality Trust is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, indicating that investors should think twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. The recent insider buying activity may be of interest to investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's potential future performance. However, it is important to consider the broader market and industry conditions, as well as the company's financial health and prospects, when making investment decisions.

