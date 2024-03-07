What's Driving Celsius Holdings Inc's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 10.62% gain over the past week and an impressive 29.55% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $17.93 billion, with a current price of $77.4 per share. This performance has caught the attention of investors, as the stock is currently deemed modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $90.95, a significant shift from its past GF Value of $229.77, which suggested a possible value trap. These valuation changes reflect the dynamic nature of the market and the evolving perception of Celsius Holdings' investment attractiveness.

Introduction to Celsius Holdings Inc

Celsius Holdings Inc, operating within the non-alcoholic beverages industry, has carved out a niche for itself with its energy drinks that boast natural ingredients and metabolism-enhancing properties. The company has a strong presence in North America, accounting for 94% of its revenue. Celsius Holdings has strategically partnered with PepsiCo for distribution, which also holds an 8.5% stake in the company. This partnership, along with the company's focus on branding and innovation, positions Celsius for continued market penetration and growth. 1763283889490653184.png

Assessing Celsius Holdings' Profitability

Celsius Holdings' Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating room for improvement. However, the company's operating margin of 15.21% is commendable, outperforming 80% of its peers in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) of 16.73% and return on assets (ROA) of 11.45% are also strong, surpassing 63.11% and 76.36% of competitors, respectively. The return on invested capital (ROIC) at 27.41% is particularly impressive, better than 87.27% of companies in the sector. Despite these robust margins, the company has only been profitable for three of the past ten years, which is a concern for some investors. 1763283936227782656.png

Growth Trajectory of Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings' Growth Rank is also at 4/10, reflecting a balance between its past performance and future potential. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is an impressive 94.70%, outpacing 97.03% of its industry counterparts. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 59.20%, which is higher than 97.7% of competitors. These figures demonstrate Celsius Holdings' ability to expand its market share and revenue significantly, which is a positive indicator for potential investors. 1763283961049673728.png

Notable Shareholders in Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings has attracted the attention of several prominent investors. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 210,292 shares, representing a 0.09% share percentage. Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) owns 125,045 shares, equating to a 0.05% share percentage. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 66,701 shares, or 0.03% of the company. The involvement of these respected investors may signal confidence in the company's strategic direction and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Celsius Holdings Inc stands out with a market cap of $17.93 billion. It competes with Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) with a market cap of $7.86 billion, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (COCSF, Financial) valued at $20.32 billion, and National Beverage Corp (FIZZ, Financial) at $4.84 billion. Celsius' market position is robust, sitting between its larger and smaller competitors, which may offer a unique advantage in terms of agility and potential for growth.

Conclusion: Evaluating Celsius Holdings' Market Position and Potential

In summary, Celsius Holdings Inc has demonstrated a strong stock performance with significant gains in recent months. The company's profitability metrics, although mixed, show promise in key areas such as operating margin and ROIC. Growth rates in revenue are particularly striking, suggesting a strong upward trajectory. The presence of notable investors adds credibility to the company's market position. When considering the competitive landscape, Celsius Holdings holds its own, with a market cap that reflects its potential to challenge larger incumbents while maintaining the flexibility that may not be present in larger firms. The shift from a past GF Value suggesting caution to a current status of being modestly undervalued indicates a positive change in the company's valuation, making it an attractive option for value investors. As Celsius continues to innovate and expand, it remains a company to watch in the dynamic non-alcoholic beverage industry.

