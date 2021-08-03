Half Year 2021 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Burke
Keller Group plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Michael J. Speakman
Keller Group plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Robert Blain
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Clyde Lewis
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Deputy Head of Research
* Joe Brent
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Analyst of Support Services & Special Situations
=====================
Michael J. Speakman - Keller Group plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this virtual presentation of the interim results for the Keller Group. For those of you who do not know me, I am Michael Speakman, I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Keller Group plc, and my co-presenter today is David Burke, our CFO.
I think that you'll be pleased with
