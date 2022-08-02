Half Year 2022 Keller Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael J. Speakman - Keller Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Keller's Interim Results Presentation for 2022. Firstly, to safety. There are no tests in terms of fire alarms today. So if the alarm does go off, it is for real and we'll be following James out of the building using normal routes. Could I ask that everybody switch their mobile phones to silent as we go through the presentation.



I stand before you today, a happy CEO, indeed, a very happy CEO. Since we put together our plans for 2022 back in the autumn of 2021, the world has changed a lot. It's changed a massive amount indeed. Inflation is rampant. Russia has invaded Ukraine. You've got a situation where supply chains are becoming more problematic whilst labor seems to have eased a little bit. There's certainly a first spread of material shortages around the areas where we operate.



Confidence, both in our clients and indeed the markets seems to ebb and flow reasonably quickly. And all of this is something which our operations face every single day. Nonetheless, despite all of that, today,