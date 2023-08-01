Half Year 2023 Keller Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* David Anthony Burke

Keller Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Michael J. Speakman

Keller Group plc - CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Joe Brent

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research

* Jonathan William Charles Coubrough

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to Keller's Interim Results Presentation for 2023. First, a couple of housekeeping points. There are no planned fire alarms this morning. So if the alarm does go off, it is for real. If you could exit the door to the back there and move off to the left and follow one of the team from investor, I'm sure we'll find ourselves to a safe haven. Secondly, I'd ask if you could all switch your phones to silent, please. As