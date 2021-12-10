Dec 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator



Let's bring on Annovis Bio and their Founder and CEO, Maria Maccecchini, and there she is. How are we doing today?



Maria Maccecchini - Annovis Bio, Inc. - CEO, President, Founder, Executive Board Member



I'm doing great. Thank you for having me.



Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator



All right. We have Maria's slides guys, let's get them up on the screen. There we go. Just get that right click off Maria, and we'll be good to start. I see a little pop-up menu on your screen. You see that?



Maria Maccecchini - Annovis Bio, Inc. - CEO, President, Founder, Executive Board Member



No. I have to say next.



Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator



Yeah. Just -- all right, that works too. Perfect. All right. The floor is yours.



Maria Maccecchini - Annovis Bio, Inc. - CEO, President, Founder, Executive Board Member



Okay. So thank you very much for having me, and we have