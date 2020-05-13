May 13, 2020 / 07:20PM GMT

Paul Coster - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst, Alternative Energy & Applied and Emerging Technologies



Good afternoon, everyone, and this is the 48th JPMorgan TMT Conference, the first virtual version thereof. My name is Paul Coster. I cover alternative energy, applied and emerging technologies, including IT hardware at JPMorgan. And very happy to introduce Atul Bhatnagar, the CEO of Cambium Networks.



Atul, good afternoon.



Atul Bhatnagar - Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, Paul.



Paul Coster - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst, Alternative Energy & Applied and Emerging Technologies



All right. Thanks so much for joining us. Before we start, this is going to be a fireside chat Q&A session. There is an option for the audience to put in questions. And you'll find that either at the top of your screen or at the bottom, a little Q&A button. If you click on that and submit a question, I will do my best to