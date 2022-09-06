Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Gareth Jenkins - Accrol Group Holdings plc - CEO



Can I just welcome everyone to the full-year '22 results for Accrol plc? We're going to start off with a short video of the business to give you a real flavor of some of the major changes that have gone on over the last 12 months.



(video playing)



I just wanted to remind everyone just a flavor of our markets and our business and where we are positioned now as an organization. So there's been a huge amount of change, particularly in the last three or four months within the industry, and I'll come to that in a moment. But Accrol now has a market share of 33% of private label.



The market we target now worth around GBP3 billion, and that will slightly increase with further price increases being passed through to the consumer by the retailers over the next number of months. But it's now quite a significant market. And Accrol is now the leading player in the private label market. And I'll come to how that market has been growing over the last number of months.



Our total market share of toilet tissue and kitchen towel now is