Norske Skog ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Even Lund - Norske Skog ASA - IR Manager



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Norske Skog's Second Capital Markets Day since our reintroduction to the Oslo Stock Exchange in October 2019. Very happy to see so many faces here today in the audience and also hopefully, online. My name is Even Lund, I'm the Investor Relations Manager in Norske Skog. I will not be talking for too much today, but I thought I would perhaps say a few words about what's happened since we were in this room 2 years ago at our last CMD in 2021. Our enterprise value is more or less the same, but we have come a long way with our strategic transition. We've invested a little more than NOK 4 billion since 2021 -- since the CMD in 2021.



We have a little more to go, about NOK 1.2 billion before we have completed the final containerboard conversion we have announced so far at least in Golbey, the conversion of PM1. PM1 was originally built in the early '90s. It actually entered the market in the early '90s when it was a really, really weak newsprint market. So it started off actually not earning any significant cash flows for the