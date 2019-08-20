Full Year 2019 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 11:15PM GMT

Darryl G. Abotomey - Bapcor Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. It's Darryl Abotomey. Welcome, everyone, to Bapcor's sixth end of financial results presentation since listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. Greg and I are very pleased to present to you another set a record results in revenue and earnings that emphasize Bapcor's resilient in soft economic and trading conditions. We'll walk through the presentation pack and take questions at the end of our presentation. So Bapcor's results were lodged with the ASX this morning and are also available on the Bapcor website.



Now turning to Page 3 and the actual results. As I've said earlier, Bapcor achieved record results on all key measures. Pro forma continuing operations saw revenue up almost 5%, EBITDA up almost 10%, net profit after tax up 9% and earnings per share up 8%. However, when you exclude TRS, the business we divested in July 2018 from the prior year, the more meaningful data shows that revenue was up 7%, EBITDA was up 11.7% and NPAT was up 11.2%. So overall, another solid and credible achievement by the Bapcor