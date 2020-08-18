Full Year 2020 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 11:15PM GMT

Darryl G. Abotomey - Bapcor Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Bapcor's 2020 financial year results. First off, I'd like to introduce and welcome Noel Meehan, Bapcor's new Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed on the 1st of July 2020, and Noel is joining me on this call and will talk in a little while.



2020 financial year was like no other year I've experienced. It was a roller-coaster ride, impacted by ongoing drought, bushfires and, in the last 6 months in particular, the COVID pandemic. We have experienced some low periods, like through March and April; and some highs, big highs, like May, June and that continued into