Half Year 2022 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Margaret Anne Haseltine - Bapcor Limited - Executive Chair



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning to everybody. As she said, my name is Maggie Haseltine, I'm the Executive Chair of Bapcor. And I'm delighted today to be at Tullamarine to present our half year results. We are here as a full team, and we are particularly proud of the team to deliver such solid results coming out of a challenging time.



I'd like to start by personally thanking all staff, suppliers, customers, investors for your continued support. And also, in particular, I'm sitting here with the corporate leadership team today. I just want to thank them all for their passion and contribution to these results. And also to you, Marty, you're on a call, you're not sitting