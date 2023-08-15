Full Year 2023 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Stefan Camphausen - Bapcor Limited - CFO



Thank you, Daisy, and a warm welcome from our side as well. As Daisy said, my name is Stefan Camphausen. I'm the CFO of Bapcor. With me are members of Bapcor's executive team. And together, we will present Bapcor's FY '23 full year results in the next 60 minutes or so. This will be followed by a Q&A session. And I would like to remind everybody that you will only be able to participate in the Q&A if you're joined via the conference call dial in, not via the webcast. Further is already advised, today's call is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Noel Meehan, Bapcor's CEO and Managing Director.



Noel Anthony Meehan - Bapcor Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Stefan, and good morning, everyone, on the call. Let me