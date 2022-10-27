Q3 2022 Orion Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Orion Group Holdings Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.



Francis John Okoniewski - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jack, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion Group Holdings third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me today are Travis Boone, Orion Group Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Thanisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Regarding the format of the call, we've allocated about 10 minutes for prepared remarks in which Travis and Scott will highlight our results and update our outlook. We will then open up the call for questions. During the course of this call, we'll make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, our end markets, revenues, gross profits, gross margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, backlog, projects and