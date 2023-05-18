Orion Group Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Austin Shanfelter - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors



Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Orion Group Holdings Inc. I am Austin Shanfelter, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I will be presiding as Chair of this meeting. This time, I will call the meeting to order. If you have not yet viewed a copy of the agenda and rules of conduct, please refer to the documents attached to this virtual stockholders meeting.



Present today are Directors, Thomas Amonett; Michael Caliel; Richard Daerr; Margaret Foran; Quentin Smith, Jr.; Mary Sullivan; and Travis Boone. Also present today, Scott Thanisch, our company's Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; Pete Buchler, the Company's Executive Vice President, and General Counsel, Chief Administration Officer, and Secretary; Lauren Blackburn, the company's Assistant Secretary. Mr. Buchler will act as secretary and timekeeper of the meeting.



The Board of Directors has appointed Beth VanDerbeck of Carideo, through on behalf of Broadridge to act as the