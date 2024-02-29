Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings with Steady Growth Amid Challenges

Annual Revenue Rises 10%, Subscription Services Up 10%, Despite Net Income Dip in Q4

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) reported a 10% increase in total revenues, reaching $2,363.7 million for the fiscal year 2024.
  • Subscription Services Surge: Subscription services revenues saw a 10% year-over-year increase, totaling $1,901.6 million for the year.
  • Q4 Revenue Uplift: Q4 total revenues climbed 12% year over year to $630.6 million, with subscription services revenues up 13%.
  • Operating Income Mixed Results: Operating income for Q4 grew by 24%, while the full fiscal year saw a 6% decrease.
  • Net Income Fluctuations: Q4 net income fell by 22% year over year, but the fiscal year net income increased by 8%.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share for the fiscal year rose to $4.84 from $4.28 the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. The global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry reported a steady increase in annual revenue and subscription services, although it faced a dip in net income during the fourth quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) is renowned for its cloud-based software solutions tailored to the life sciences industry. The company's flagship products, Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault, cater to a wide range of customers, from small biotech firms to large pharmaceutical companies, enhancing efficiency and compliance within the industry.

1763316063417823232.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance

The fiscal year 2024 saw Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) achieve total revenues of $2,363.7 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Subscription services, a critical component of Veeva's business model, also experienced a 10% rise, reaching $1,901.6 million. Despite these gains, the company's operating income for the year decreased by 6% to $429.3 million. However, non-GAAP operating income saw a modest increase of 1% year over year.

Net income for the fiscal year presented a more positive picture, with an 8% increase to $525.7 million. This growth was further reflected in the non-GAAP net income, which surged by 14% to $791.0 million. Earnings per share for the year improved, with non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share climbing from $4.28 to $4.84.

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Challenges

The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on a high note for Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial), with total revenues reaching $630.6 million, a 12% increase year over year. Subscription services continued to be a strong driver, with revenues of $521.5 million, up 13% from the previous year. Operating income for the quarter saw a significant jump of 24% to $135.3 million, and non-GAAP operating income rose by 14% to $239.1 million.

However, the quarter was not without its challenges. Net income saw a decrease of 22% to $147.4 million compared to the same period last year. This decline was attributed to a customer contracting change that affected the timing of revenue recognition for certain contracts. Despite this, non-GAAP net income for the quarter increased by 21% to $226.3 million.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an important year for Veeva," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Executing on our long-term industry cloud opportunity, we delivered the Veeva Compass Suite of data products, established the Clinical Platform, and progressed our new Commercial Cloud. These advances will fuel our growth and have a major impact on the industry for years to come."

Financial Outlook and Investor Relations

Looking ahead, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) provided guidance for the fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2024, with total revenues expected to be between $640 and $643 million and non-GAAP operating income projected between $245 and $247 million. For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, the company anticipates total revenues to range between $2,725 and $2,740 million, with non-GAAP operating income around $1,070 million and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share approximately $6.16.

Investors and analysts can find additional information and analysis in the investor presentation on Veeva's investor relations website, and a replay of the Q&A conference call held on February 29, 2024, is also available.

For more detailed financial information, including balance sheets and cash flow statements, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, positioning itself as a strategic partner within the life sciences industry. Despite the challenges faced in the fourth quarter, the company's overall performance indicates a trajectory of growth and resilience.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veeva Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.