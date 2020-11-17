Polypipe Group PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Martin K. Payne - Polypipe Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Martin Payne, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Polypipe Group. On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I'd like to welcome you to Polypipe's Capital Markets Event, and I hope you find this session engaging and informative. I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well and keeping spirits up during these difficult times.



As ever, I'm joined by Paul James, Chief Financial Officer, but I thought it would also be a great opportunity for you to hear from some of our senior team and show you some of the management strength and depth we have at Polypipe. So I'm pleased to say I'm also joined today by Martin Gisbourne, Group Strategy and Marketing Director; Dr. Jason Shingleton, Group Innovation Director; Cameron McLellan, Managing Director of Polypipe Residential Systems; and Wayne Glover, Managing Director of Polypipe Ventilation and Climate, all of whom will be presenting in this session.



It's been a very challenging year, as I know you're all aware. The focus this year has