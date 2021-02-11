London Topco Ltd, Polypipe Group plc - M&A Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Martin K. Payne - Polypipe Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for making the time to join us. We're going to talk about the acquisition of ADEY, which we're very excited about. But just before we do that, I should just frame where we are with the wider Polypipe business. So [Isabella], if we could just turn to Slide 4, please.



I think Polypipe is well positioned for the future. I think we've managed our way through the COVID crisis very well. As you know, we took significant actions to strengthen our balance sheet and increase financial flexibility back in May last year, and that's allowed us to continue investing in some of those key strategic growth projects that we talked about then. Most notably Safe Haven, if you remember, that's the ultraviolet filter in ventilation systems that will kill viruses. That got launched at the back end of the year and is doing extremely well, and we're very excited about that.



And in more general trading, consistent with the update that we gave on the 2nd of February, trading continued to recover well towards the